Maha: Armed dacoits loot more than Rs 2 crore cash, ornaments from businessman's house in Latur

A gang of dacoits carried out an armed robbery at a prominent businessman's bungalow on the outskirts of Latur city of Maharashtra, and looted cash worth more than Rs 2 crore and ornaments valued at Rs 73 lakh in the wee hours of Wednesday, a police official said. Pistols and sharp weapons were used to intimidate the businessman and his three family members at his house located on Katpur Road, they said.

According to police, this is the biggest robbery in Latur district so far. The incident occurred at businessman Rajkamal Agrawal's house located in Kanhaiyanagar area around 4 am, they said.

''A gang of four to five unidentified dacoits entered their house and woke Agrawal up. A knife was pointed to his neck and he was also threatened with pistols and other weapons. Apart from Agrawal, there were three more family members present at the house at that time - his wife, son and daughter-in-law,'' a police official said.

The burglars threatened the family and took away their mobile phones of the members. They took the keys of lockers, cupboards from Agrawal and looted more than Rs 2 crore cash and ornaments worth Rs 73 lakh, he said. While leaving the spot, they took away the WiFi box by mistake instead of CCTV DVR, he said, adding that the thieves were in the age group of 25 to 30 years and were speaking Marathi. As soon as the dacoits fled from the spot, Agrawal contacted the personnel of Vivekananda Chowk police station and informed them.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (use of deadly weapon) and also under the Arms Act. Further investigation is on.

