Man killed as truck hits motorcycle in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:39 IST
A speeding truck crushed a 58-year-old motorbike-borne man to death in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Mankapur Ring Road on Tuesday and the truck driver was arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence, they said.

The deceased was identified as Shrawan Bapuraoji Thakre, a resident of Gumthala who was riding pillion on his 65-year-old friend's motorcycle when the truck hit the two-wheeler, causing fatal injuries to him, the police added.

