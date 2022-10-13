Left Menu

UP: Two brothers held for assaulting policemen

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:43 IST
UP: Two brothers held for assaulting policemen
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers -- one a Delhi Police constable and another a BSF jawan -- were arrested for allegedly assaulting police officials in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

Constable Vishal and BSF jawan Gaurav Kumar allagedly beat up SHO of Garhi Pukhta police station Karmvir Singh and inspector Hariraj Singh near canal road in Adarsh Mandi area when they were returning from district police headquarters, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek said a case has been registered against the two brothers and they were arrested.

According to the FIR in the case, Karmvir Singh and Hariraj Singh were returning after a meeting with the SP when two men on a motorcycle, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, intercepted their car, beat them up and tore their uniform.

The police officers also alleged that the brothers wrongfully confined them.

Later police rushed to the spot and rescued the two officials.

During interrogation, Vishal was found be to a constable in Delhi Police, while Gaurav Kumar is a BSF jawan posted in Rajasthan, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022