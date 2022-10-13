Odisha man gets 10 years in jail for rape

A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of raping a woman at knifepoint four years ago.

Additional sessions judge of Baripada, Durga Charan Mishra, found Ganesh Kisku guilty of raping a 35-year-old woman in a village under Rasgovindpur police station.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

On the night of September 18, 2018, Kisku entered the woman’s home where she was sleeping alone and raped her at knifepoint. He had threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm.

He was arrested after the victim filed a complaint with the police.

