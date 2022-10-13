Six injured in blast at house in Gurugram

Six people, including four members of a family, were injured critically after a huge explosion at a house in Nakhrola village here on Wednesday, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the blast took place because of the firecrackers kept in a room besides leakage in a domestic gas cylinder, they said, adding further investigation is underway.

Roofs of three rooms and the kitchen of the house blew off, while a boundary wall was damaged due to the impact of the blast, police said.

A ballistic team has been called to examine the spot and it will reach there on Thursday, they said.

An FIR is being registered against the house owner under the charges of negligence as well as the Explosive Act, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.20 pm at the house of Bhagwan Das alias Kala, a resident of Nakhrola village.

In the initial investigation, it has been found that Das used to buy firecrackers for bookings in wedding ceremonies. Also, he took the remnants of the burnt crackers home and filled them with explosives to be used again in the next event. The police assumes that the work of refilling these crackers caused the explosion, a senior investigating officer said.

However, it has not been confirmed yet what actually caused the blast, the firecrackers or the leakage in LPG cylinder, police said.

''An FIR is being registered under relevant sections of IPC and Explosive Act against the house owner. The injured are being treated at a hospital and are critical. Further probe is on,'' said Rajender Singh, Station House Officer of Kherki Daula police station.

The injured have been identified as Tanuj (14), Chavi (10), Kala, Manish (20) and Satish (40), police said, adding a driver who was relative of the family members and suffered injuries in the incident has not been identified yet.

After the blast, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Kumar reached the spot and a forensic team was also called there.

An operation was launched and people trapped under the debris were rescued, police said.

The injured were rushed to Arvy hospital in Sector 90 where from they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi due to their critical condition, the police added.

