Punjab: EO arrested for amassing huge wealth by misusing official position

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday said it has arrested an executive officer, currently posted in Amritsar, for amassing huge wealth allegedly by misusing his official position.

The bureau found 10 different properties purchased by EO Girish Verma in his name, his wife and son's name. Earlier, he was posted at Nagar Council, Zirakpur in Mohali. An official spokesperson of the bureau said the VB will also probe the role of other persons who had transferred huge amounts of money into the accounts of family members of Verma. The spokesperson said the bureau in its investigation found that from April 1, 2008, till March 2021, the officer received an income of Rs 7,95,76,097 from all known sources of his come and spent Rs 15,11,15,448 during this period. He spent more than Rs 7.15 crore which is 89.90 per cent of his income and accumulated wealth through corruption. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

