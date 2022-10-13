Left Menu

U.S. court temporarily reinstates blocked parts of New York's new gun law

Reuters | New York | Updated: 13-10-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 01:09 IST
A federal appeals court on Wednesday agreed to temporarily reverse a lower court's order that had blocked much of New York's new gun law to allow a legal challenge by a gun-owners' rights group to proceed.

The U.S. 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City reversed the temporary restraining order issued last week by U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby while an appeal filed by New York's government was heard by a three-judge motions panel.

