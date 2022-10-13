Left Menu

U.S. has not had consular access to Griner since August -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 01:16 IST
The United States has not had consular access to Brittney Griner, an American detained in Russia, since the beginning of August, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Price added that the United States seeks regular and consistent consular access to Griner and other Americans detained in Russia.

