United Nations condemns Russia's move to annex parts of Ukraine
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize the move, reinforcing a diplomatic international isolation of Moscow since it invaded its neighbor.
Three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly - 143 countries - voted in favor of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.
Only 4 countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution - Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus. Another 35 countries abstained from the vote, including Russia's strategic partner China, while the rest did not vote.
