Google approves Trump's Truth Social for Play Store - Axios

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 02:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 02:09 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google has approved former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Google Play Store, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

