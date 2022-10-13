Los Angeles city councilwoman resigns seat after racist comments made public -LA Times
A Los Angeles city councilwoman resigned her seat on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported, days after she stepped down as president of the body as pressure mounted after an audio recording of her making racist comments was made public.
Democrat Nury Martinez, who took a leave of absence from the role on Tuesday, faced calls to step down from local officials and President Joe Biden. She represented Los Angeles' sixth district.
"It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home," Martinez said in a statement, according to the Times.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Los Angeles Times
- Democrat
- Los Angeles
- Martinez
- Joe Biden
- Los Angeles'
- Times
ALSO READ
Rapper Coolio, known for 'Gangsta's Paradise', dies in Los Angeles at 59
The Weeknd reschedules Los Angeles concert, adds bonus tour finale
Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59
Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59; Russian ballet dancer censured for pro-war performance in Uzbekistan and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59; Russian ballet dancer censured for pro-war performance in Uzbekistan and more