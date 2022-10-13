Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 03:17 IST
Los Angeles city councilwoman resigns seat after racist comments made public -LA Times

A Los Angeles city councilwoman resigned her seat on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported, days after she stepped down as president of the body as pressure mounted after an audio recording of her making racist comments was made public.

Democrat Nury Martinez, who took a leave of absence from the role on Tuesday, faced calls to step down from local officials and President Joe Biden. She represented Los Angeles' sixth district.

"It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home," Martinez said in a statement, according to the Times.

