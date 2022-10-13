Left Menu

N.Korean leader guided test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles -KCNA

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 03:17 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the test-firing of two long-range strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday, state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

Stressing that the test-fire was another clear warning to its "enemies," leader Kim Jong Un said the country "should continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces to resolutely deter any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time and completely take the initiative in it," according to KCNA. KCNA also said North Korea's two missiles test-fired on Wednesday flew for 10,234 seconds to "clearly hit the target 2,000 km (1,240 miles) away."

The launch of the two cruise missiles was "aimed at further enhancing the combat efficiency and might (of its missiles) ... for the operation of tactical nukes and reconfirming the reliability and technical safety of the overall operational application system," it added.

