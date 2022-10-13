Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. home heating bills expected to surge this winter -EIA

U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday. Nearly half of U.S. households rely on natural gas for heat, with the average winter heating cost expected to rise to $931, up by 28% from last year, EIA said.

New York's gun law remains in effect as court gives more time for arguments

New York's new gun law will remain in effect for now after a federal appeals court on Wednesday agreed to temporarily reverse a lower court's order blocking the law's central provisions while a legal challenge by a gun-owners' rights group proceeds. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City reversed the temporary restraining order issued last week by U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby while an appeal filed by New York's government was heard by a three-judge motions panel.

Casino tycoon Wynn defeats U.S. lawsuit over Chinese agent claims

Casino magnate Steve Wynn cannot be ordered to register with the U.S. Department of Justice as a foreign agent of China, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., said on Wednesday. The Justice Department in May sued for a court order forcing Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Casinos, to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Officials alleged that Wynn lobbied then-U.S. President Donald Trump on China's behalf in 2017. Wynn's attorneys denied that he was ever an agent of the Chinese government.

Former Trump employee tells FBI Trump ordered Mar-a-Lago boxes to be moved -report

A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The testimony of the key witness, coupled with surveillance footage the Justice Department also obtained, represent some of the strongest known evidence to date of possible obstruction of justice by the former Republican president.

Biden's national security plan takes aim at China, Russia

The White House rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday that seeks to contain China's rise while reemphasizing the importance of working with allies to tackle challenges confronting democratic nations. The 48-page document, which was delayed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, includes no major shifts in thinking and introduces no major new foreign policy doctrines. Instead, it highlights the view that U.S. leadership is the key to overcoming global threats like climate change and the rise of authoritarianism.

Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook families nearly $1 billion for hoax claims, jury says

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay at least $965 million in damages to numerous families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy, a Connecticut jury said on Wednesday. The verdict, which came after three weeks of testimony in a state court in Waterbury, Connecticut, far outstripped the $49 million Jones was ordered to pay in August by a Texas jury in a similar case brought by two other Sandy Hook parents.

Trump loses bid to delay rape accuser's lawsuit ahead of deposition

Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay a defamation lawsuit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll after he denied having raped her, ahead of a deposition of the former U.S. president scheduled for Oct. 19. Carroll sued Trump in November 2019, five months after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s in a Manhattan department store dressing room. Trump said "she's not my type."

U.S. Treasury probing misuse of federal funds for DeSantis's migrant flights

The U.S. Treasury is investigating whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis improperly used federal funds to pay for flights transporting migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, the department confirmed in a letter to U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.

The Republican governor took credit for flying about 50 migrants last month to the island of Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts, in a move intended to draw more attention to the rise in crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire. Speaking after Mexican authorities announced they had registered nearly 6,000 undocumented migrants in the country on Friday and Saturday, Lopez Obrador said his government wanted to ensure there was not "an influx of migrants in these days."

Firearms were stashed in hotel room before U.S. Capitol riot, Oath Keeper trial hears

A recruit of the far-right Oath Keepers group displayed for a jury on Wednesday the AR-15 assault-style rifle he said was among a large stash of firearms cases he saw in a hotel room the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Terry Cummings, a Florida resident and former member of the U.S. military, was testifying in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others. The defendants are accused of plotting to use force to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory in a failed bid to keep then-President Donald Trump in power.

