Left Menu

Maha: Two booked in Nagpur for cheating man in property deal

The case against the accused, identified as Rizwan Khan 38 and Manoj Khobragade 35, was registered on Wednesday at the Koradi police station, he said. However, Khan and Khobragade did not execute the sale deed in his favour and left the construction of his flat incomplete, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-10-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 08:19 IST
Maha: Two booked in Nagpur for cheating man in property deal
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a railway employee of Rs 24 lakh in a property deal at Koradi in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, an official said. The case against the accused, identified as Rizwan Khan (38) and Manoj Khobragade (35), was registered on Wednesday at the Koradi police station, he said. Karamchand Murmu (52) had lodged a complaint that the accused duo had taken Rs 24 lakh from him and signed an agreement towards the sale of a flat in Koradi. The payment was made by him between February 2020 and August 2021, police said. ''However, Khan and Khobragade did not execute the sale deed in his favour and left the construction of his flat incomplete,'' the official said. The police registered the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022