Russia's Putin in Kazakhstan for meetings of regional bodies

Reuters | Astana | Updated: 13-10-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 09:27 IST
Russia's Putin in Kazakhstan for meetings of regional bodies
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday to attend meetings of several regional bodies, a Kazakh government source told Reuters.

Putin is set to attend the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Thursday alongside a number of Asian leaders, including Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin is expected to have two-way meetings with Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

