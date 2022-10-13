Left Menu

FKCCI isn't a Govt entity: HC

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce Industry FKCCI is a private entity and cannot be considered as a government body, the High Court of Karnataka has said. The High Court, however, ordered that the petitioner had to approach the National Companies Law Tribunal as the FKCCI was a company incorporated in 1938 and governed by the Companies Act 2013.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) is a private entity and cannot be considered as a government body, the High Court of Karnataka has said. The single-judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit dismissed a petition filed by a person B L Shankarappa in this regard. His petition had alleged that the organization was not following democratic principles and it was being mismanaged. The High Court, however, ordered that the petitioner had to approach the National Companies Law Tribunal as the FKCCI was a company incorporated in 1938 and governed by the Companies Act 2013.

