FKCCI isn't a Govt entity: HC
The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce Industry FKCCI is a private entity and cannot be considered as a government body, the High Court of Karnataka has said. The High Court, however, ordered that the petitioner had to approach the National Companies Law Tribunal as the FKCCI was a company incorporated in 1938 and governed by the Companies Act 2013.
- Country:
- India
The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) is a private entity and cannot be considered as a government body, the High Court of Karnataka has said. The single-judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit dismissed a petition filed by a person B L Shankarappa in this regard. His petition had alleged that the organization was not following democratic principles and it was being mismanaged. The High Court, however, ordered that the petitioner had to approach the National Companies Law Tribunal as the FKCCI was a company incorporated in 1938 and governed by the Companies Act 2013.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Home Minister welcomes Centre's ban on PFI, 5 others for terror links
Ban on PFI: Strong message to all anti-national groups, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka police chief warns strict action against PFI ban-related protests
Row over river water; SC permits Andhra to withdraw 19-yr-old suit against Karnataka
Karnataka will soon be on international tourism map: CM Basavaraj Bommai