Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman

The baby also died.Parkers attorneys hope to persuade the jury to spare Parkers life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

PTI | Newboston | Updated: 13-10-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 09:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Prosecutors asked a Texas jury on Wednesday to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.

The appeal came as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The Bowie County jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.

Prosecutor Kelley Crisp told jurors that the evidence would show Parker, 29, faked a pregnancy and repeatedly lied before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, at the woman's New Boston home on October 9, 2020, to get the infant she claimed to have been carrying. The baby also died.

Parker's attorneys hope to persuade the jury to spare Parker's life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson said they would show that Parker was mentally ill.

