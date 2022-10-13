Left Menu

Maha: Man, his seven family members booked for harassing his wife for giving birth to girl

They kept harassing her mentally and physically, the official said quoting the complaint.They also made a demand of Rs 10 lakh to buy a car, and when she expressed her inability, she was driven out of the house along with the new-born.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 10:28 IST
Maha: Man, his seven family members booked for harassing his wife for giving birth to girl
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a man and seven members of his family at Taloja in Navi Mumbai for allegedly torturing his wife for giving birth to a girl, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were also unhappy that the baby was dark-complexioned, he said.

The case was filed at Taloja police station based on the complaint lodged by the 29-year-old woman, who was married to the main accused in February 2019.

The couple resided at Kamothe area along with her in-laws.

''In November 2019, the victim gave birth to a baby girl, following which her in-laws started taunting and harassing her. They said they wanted a boy, but she delivered a girl, who is dark-skinned. They kept harassing her mentally and physically,'' the official said quoting the complaint.

They also made a demand of Rs 10 lakh to buy a car, and when she expressed her inability, she was driven out of the house along with the new-born. After that, she lived with her parents, he said.

Her in-laws also wanted her husband to marry another woman and he also threatened to kill their daughter, the complaint added.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections has been registered against the eight accused, including the man's brother and sister, for alleged dowry harassment and threatening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022