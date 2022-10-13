Left Menu

Panel of India's top court split on decision to allow hijab in classrooms

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 10:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A panel of India's top court said on Thursday it was divided on a decision to allow hijabs in classrooms, and referred the matter to the chief justice for further directions.

"We have divergence of opinion," said Justice Hemant Gupta, one of the two judges on the panel in delivering its decision.

In February, the southern state of Karnataka banned students from wearing the headgear in classrooms, sparking protests by Muslim students and their parents, as well as counter protest by Hindu students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

