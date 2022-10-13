Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Left Menu

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early on Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia's massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, overnight shelling destroyed a five-story apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine's southern front.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building's top two floors were completely destroyed in a single strike and the rest of the building was left in rubble. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Early morning attacks on Ukraine's southern front have become a daily occurrence as Kyiv's forces push a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Russia. Attacks on Kyiv had become rare before the capital city was hit at least four times during Monday's massive strikes, which killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 100 across the country.

Western leaders this week pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems and weapons Kyiv has said are critical to defeating the invading Russian forces. Ukraine's military said this week that its current air defenses have shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

