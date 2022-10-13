Left Menu

Russia consolidating new front line in Kherson's Mylove village, UK says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:33 IST
Russia consolidating new front line in Kherson's Mylove village, UK says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian troops are likely attempting to consolidate along a new front line west of the village of Mylove in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, the British Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

"Heavy fighting continues along this line, especially at the western end where Ukrainian advances mean Russia's flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River," the ministry said in its intelligence update on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022