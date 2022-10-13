Russia consolidating new front line in Kherson's Mylove village, UK says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:33 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian troops are likely attempting to consolidate along a new front line west of the village of Mylove in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, the British Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
"Heavy fighting continues along this line, especially at the western end where Ukrainian advances mean Russia's flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River," the ministry said in its intelligence update on Twitter.
