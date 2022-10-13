Man, three of his family booked for trying to kill his wife

Police have registered a case against a man and his three family members at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district for trying to kill his 24-year-old wife, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on October 7 at their house in Kopar, he said. ''The victim was getting ready for a job interview when her mother-in-law stopped her from stepping out. Her husband also prevented her from appearing for the interview and beat her up. He also kicked her when she tried to call her father,'' he added. Her husband tried to strangle her. Besides him, her sister-in-law also tried to kill her by throttling her using a belt, the complaint said, adding that her in-laws also instigated them to kill her.

The victim immediately ran into another room and locked herself from inside. She then called her father, who sent one of her relatives to Kopar village and she was rescued. The woman was later admitted to Badgaon rural hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, police said. Based on the complaint, the police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498A (harassment of woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

