Ukraine's heating season will start on time - minister

Ukraine's heating season will start on time, without any postponements or changes, Oleksiy Chernyshov, minister for communities and territorial development, said on Thursday.

"It will start as planned: as soon as the average daily temperature is below +8 Celsius (46.4 Fahrenheit) for three days," Chernyshov said in a statement on the ministry's website.

