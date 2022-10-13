Ukraine's heating season will start on time - minister
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-10-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 12:33 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's heating season will start on time, without any postponements or changes, Oleksiy Chernyshov, minister for communities and territorial development, said on Thursday.
"It will start as planned: as soon as the average daily temperature is below +8 Celsius (46.4 Fahrenheit) for three days," Chernyshov said in a statement on the ministry's website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chernyshov
- Ukraine
- Melbourne
Advertisement