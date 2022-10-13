Left Menu

Chronology in hijab case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 12:39 IST
Chronology in hijab case
Following is the chronology of events in the hijab case: *Jan 1, 2022: Some Muslim students of a pre-university college in Karnataka's Udupi not allowed to attend classes wearing hijab.

*Students barred from classroom start protest against college administration.

*Jan 26: Karnataka govt sets up expert committee to resolve issue.

*Jan 31: Student moves HC against hijab curbs, seeking declaration that wearing hijab is Fundamental Right guaranteed under Constitution of India.

*Feb 5: Karnataka government imposes ban on hijab in classrooms.

*Feb 8: Clash breaks out among the students from two communities in Udupi district college.

*Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga to restricts public gatherings after protests turned violent. *Karnataka CM orders closure of all high schools and colleges for few days.

*Feb 10: Karnataka HC passes interim order saying colleges in state can reopen, but students cannot be allowed to wear any piece of clothing that is religious till the matter is pending.

*Feb 11: Petitions filed before SC against HC directives in interim order.

*Mar 15: Karnataka HC rules hijab not part of essential Islamic religious practice, upholds state govt's ban on wearing headscarf in educational institutions.

*HC verdict challenged before Supreme Court hours after judgment.

*Jul 13: SC agrees to hear petitions filed against the Karnataka HC's verdict.

*Sep 22: SC reserves verdict on pleas. *Oct 13: SC delivers split verdict on hijab ban, directs placing appeals against Karnataka HC order before CJI for constitution of larger bench.

