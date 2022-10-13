APPSC Secy, Jt Secy suspended in asst engineer examination paper leak case

The state government has suspended the Secretary and Joint Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), in connection with the assistant engineer (civil) examination paper leak case.

APPSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray, an IAS officer and joint secretary-cum-controller of examination Suraj Gurung, an Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service officer, have been put under suspension with immediate effect, as disciplinary proceedings are contemplated against them, an official order issued by chief secretary Dharmendra said.

The chief secretary issued two separate orders late on Wednesday night after getting approval from Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd).

The development came after a meeting regarding reformation of the APPSC, held on Wednesday between Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU).

''The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (i) of Rule-3 of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places both the officials under suspension with immediate effect,'' the orders stated.

''It is further ordered that during the period of operation of this order, the headquarters of both the officers shall be Itanagar and they shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the undersigned,'' the orders added.

During the meeting, the chief minister had assured the students' bodies to suspend the Commissioner, Secretary, and members of the commission after a cabinet meeting. However, as the commission is an autonomous body, other major decisions for the suspension of Commissioner, Secretary and members would be taken by the Governor, the chief minister had said during the meeting.

So far, police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the case including, several government officials.

The state government has already recommended for CBI probe into the case.

The scam came to light after Gyamar Padung, a candidate on August 29 this year filed a complaint with the Itanagar Police Station alleging that he suspected that the AE (Civil) examination paper had been leaked, examination for which was held on August 26 and 27. More than 400 candidates had appeared in the examination.

The Special Investigating Cell (SIC) of the state police last week arrested four persons including, government officials Binam Jomang and Talung Jomang, and Loth Ezing, a civilian.

Binam is serving as a junior engineer (contractual) in the Panchayati Raj Department at Lekang in Namsai district, while Talung is an agriculture field assistant at Pangin in Siang district. Ezing is a resident of Ruksin in East Siang district.

The arrests were made after the case was transferred to the SIC from Itanagar Police on September 27.

The Itanagar Police had earlier arrested six people in connection with the case.

Those arrested included APPSC Deputy Secretary and Deputy Controller of Examinations Taket Jerang, besides teachers, a candidate and his father and a courier runner.

The APPSC has already placed Jerang under suspension and asked him to go on compulsory retirement.

