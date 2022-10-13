Left Menu

Houses of SDPI, banned PFI activists raided

Mangaluru city police on Thursday conducted raids on the residences of activists of Social Democratic Party of India SDPI and the banned Popular Front of India PFI in the city and suburbs on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:03 IST
Houses of SDPI, banned PFI activists raided
Mangaluru city police on Thursday conducted raids on the residences of activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the city and suburbs on Thursday. A few activists of the banned outfit and the SDPI have been detained during the raids, police sources said.

Police raided locations in Panambur, Surathkal, Ullal, and other places in the suburban areas. The raids were conducted under the guidance of city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The residence of SDPI Dakshina Kannada district president Aboobakar Kulai at Kulai in the northern part of the city was also raided, the sources said. Nation-wide raids were conducted in offices and residences of PFI leaders on September 22 by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies followed by arrests. Later, the Centre banned PFI and its associates for alleged terror activities.

