Man held for raping minor in Rajasthan's Kota

One person has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl here on Wednesday, police said.

According to the minor's parents, an unidentified accused entered the house around 3-4 am on Wednesday morning and made away with a mobile phone and the girl who was sleeping in the room, Ranpur police station SHO Balbir Singh said. The accused allegedly took the minor to an isolated place and raped her. However, he escaped from the spot upon hearing footsteps, Singh said. When the minor returned home, her parents assumed that she had gone out to attend nature's call. However, they realised something was wrong when they noticed stains of blood on her lower body and approached the police, the officer added. The police lodged a rape case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act and sent the minor for medical examination. While the medical examination confirmed rape, penetration was not successful, the SHO said. Taking swift action, the police arrested the accused within an hour after the rape was confirmed. The SHO declined to provide any further detail on the accused.

