Left Menu

Man held for raping minor in Rajasthan's Kota

One person has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl here on Wednesday, police said.According to the minors parents, an unidentified accused entered the house around 3-4 am on Wednesday morning and made away with a mobile phone and the girl who was sleeping in the room, Ranpur police station SHO Balbir Singh said.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:05 IST
Man held for raping minor in Rajasthan's Kota
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl here on Wednesday, police said.

According to the minor's parents, an unidentified accused entered the house around 3-4 am on Wednesday morning and made away with a mobile phone and the girl who was sleeping in the room, Ranpur police station SHO Balbir Singh said. The accused allegedly took the minor to an isolated place and raped her. However, he escaped from the spot upon hearing footsteps, Singh said. When the minor returned home, her parents assumed that she had gone out to attend nature's call. However, they realised something was wrong when they noticed stains of blood on her lower body and approached the police, the officer added. The police lodged a rape case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act and sent the minor for medical examination. While the medical examination confirmed rape, penetration was not successful, the SHO said. Taking swift action, the police arrested the accused within an hour after the rape was confirmed. The SHO declined to provide any further detail on the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022