Several soldiers dead, wounded in explosion targeting military bus - Syria state media
Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:10 IST
Several soldiers were left dead after an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside on Thursday, Syria's state news agency said, without providing further details.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A similar blast in February left one Syrian army soldier dead.
