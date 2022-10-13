Left Menu

Varanasi: 74-year-old beaten to death, five accused held

A 74-year-old man died after being beaten with sticks by a group of men near his house here, police said.Nine police personnel have been suspended and five of the 17 accused arrested, they said. Pashupatinath Singh and his son Rajan Singh were attacked when they objected to a group of men fighting near their house on Wednesday night.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:14 IST
Varanasi: 74-year-old beaten to death, five accused held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 74-year-old man died after being beaten with sticks by a group of men near his house here, police said.

Nine police personnel have been suspended and five of the 17 accused arrested, they said. Pashupatinath Singh and his son Rajan Singh were attacked when they objected to a group of men fighting near their house on Wednesday night. The duo was severely injured and sent to the BHU Trauma Centre where the septuagenarian succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said, ''A case has been registered against 17 accused. Of these, five have been arrested. The police team is continuously raiding other places to arrest the rest of the accused.'' ''In view of the seriousness of the incident, nine police personnel, including two constables, have been suspended for dereliction of duty by failing to act swiftly. ''The matter is being looked into and strictest action will be taken against those found guilty in the incident,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022