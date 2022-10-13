Justice Magray sworn in as Chief Justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Magray at a ceremony at SKICC, they added. They warrant of appointment of Justice Magray as Chief Justice was read out by the Registrar General of the high court, the officials added.
Justice Ali Mohammad Magray was on Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh here, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Magray at a ceremony at SKICC, they added. They warrant of appointment of Justice Magray as Chief Justice was read out by the Registrar General of the high court, the officials added. The ceremony was attended by politicians and senior officers of the police and civil administration.
