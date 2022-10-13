Left Menu

Maha: Man held for assaulting doctor, creating ruckus in hospital

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:28 IST
Maha: Man held for assaulting doctor, creating ruckus in hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly assaulting a doctor and creating ruckus at a hospital, a police official said on Thursday.

The 39-year-old man from Katemanivali in Kalyan is accused of entering a hospital under the influence of liquor on Wednesday, picking up a fight with a senior citizen who was getting treated for dog bite, and then manhandling and injuring the doctor when he intervened, the official said.

''The accused was shouting at the top of his voice and Dr Satish Gedam asked him to stay quiet as other patients were getting disturbed. The accused hit and injured the doctor and then abused police personnel who arrived at the site,'' Bai Rukminibai Hospital chief medical officer Dr Purushottam Like said.

He was arrested under sections 353 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code for assault, provocation and other offences, the MFC police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022