Maha: Man booked for cheating doctor of Rs 4.5 cr with medical college promise, threat of CBI case

A social media influencer has been booked for allegedly duping a homeopath of Rs 4.5 crore by promising to get a medical college sanctioned in his name and ''saving him from arrest'' in a non-existent Central Bureau of Investigation case, Nagpur police said on Thursday.

The victim came in contact with the accused through a relative and spoke of his desire to start a homeopathy college, the Kotwali police station official said.

''The accused extorted Rs 4.5 crore from the victim by claiming he had contacts with various departments in the Union and state governments. He also took money from the victim after finding out the latter was a guarantor for a bank loan,'' the official said.

''The victim was told the Central Bureau of Investigation was probing this loan case and that an arrest warrant had been issued against him. The accused extorted Rs 1.5 crore to save him from arrest in an non-existent case,'' he said.

Police have seized various documents, laptops from the accused's residence during a raid on Tuesday evening but he has been booked and not arrested as his health condition is poor, the official informed.

