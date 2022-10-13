Left Menu

Several soldiers killed, wounded in blast targeting military bus near Syrian capital -Sham FM

Several soldiers were killed when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside on Thursday, local outlet Sham FM said, without providing further details. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that counts casualties and covers military developments in the 11-year conflict, said that 17 soldiers were killed in the blast.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:41 IST
Several soldiers killed, wounded in blast targeting military bus near Syrian capital -Sham FM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several soldiers were killed when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside on Thursday, local outlet Sham FM said, without providing further details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that counts casualties and covers military developments in the 11-year conflict, said that 17 soldiers were killed in the blast. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A similar explosion in February left one Syrian army soldier dead.

A decade of conflict in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and left the country fractured. Syrian government troops have managed to recapture much of the territory they had lost to opposition fighters. Security incidents have been on the rise around Damascus and other parts of Syria controlled by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022