Several soldiers killed, wounded in blast targeting military bus near Syrian capital -Sham FM
Several soldiers were killed when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside on Thursday, local outlet Sham FM said, without providing further details. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that counts casualties and covers military developments in the 11-year conflict, said that 17 soldiers were killed in the blast.
Several soldiers were killed when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside on Thursday, local outlet Sham FM said, without providing further details.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that counts casualties and covers military developments in the 11-year conflict, said that 17 soldiers were killed in the blast. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A similar explosion in February left one Syrian army soldier dead.
A decade of conflict in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and left the country fractured. Syrian government troops have managed to recapture much of the territory they had lost to opposition fighters. Security incidents have been on the rise around Damascus and other parts of Syria controlled by the government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syrian
- The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
- Syria
- Damascus
- Sham FM
ALSO READ
PFI maintaining close ties with radical Turkish group which provides arms to Syrian jihadists
Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians
India announces 200 scholarships for Syrian students
Syrian TV says rare U.S. raid in government-held zone kills one
In Denmark, Syrian man gets 3 years for money laundering