Lebanese parliament session to elect new president postponed till Oct 20

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:56 IST
Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri postponed on Thursday a session on electing a new president to Oct. 20, after the house failed to secure a quorum.

It was the second time the parliament had failed to elect a new head of state after no clear winner emerged during a vote at an initial session on Sept. 29.

