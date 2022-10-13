Lebanese parliament session to elect new president postponed till Oct 20
Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri postponed on Thursday a session on electing a new president to Oct. 20, after the house failed to secure a quorum.
It was the second time the parliament had failed to elect a new head of state after no clear winner emerged during a vote at an initial session on Sept. 29.
