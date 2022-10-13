Ukrainian president demands demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Moscow must be made to comply with demands by the U.N. nuclear watchdog to allow the demilitarization of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
He made his comments in a video address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Europe's leading human rights watchdog.
