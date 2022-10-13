Ukraine says it has only 10% of what it needs for air defences
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:19 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said on Thursday Ukraine has only about 10% of what it needs for its air defences and ruled out diplomatic contacts with Russia.
He said in a question-and-answer session with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Europe's leading human rights watchdog, that diplomacy was not possible with leaders who do not respect international law.
