Businessman shot dead at home in U'khand

Two motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a businessman at his home in Judka village in Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday, police said. The deceased, identified as Mahal Singh, was in the mining business. CCTV footage showed the two assailants entering Singh's house and opening fire at him when he was reading a newspaper, the police said. A business-related dispute with a Canada-based partner is suspected to be the cause of the murder, sources said.

Singh's partner had issued threats to him in the past, they said. Several teams have been constituted to investigate the killing, Superintendent of Police (City) Chandra Mohan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)