Left Menu

Businessman shot dead at home in U'khand

Two motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a businessman at his home in Judka village in Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday, police said. CCTV footage showed the two assailants entering Singhs house and opening fire at him when he was reading a newspaper, the police said.

PTI | Kashipur | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:33 IST
Businessman shot dead at home in U'khand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a businessman at his home in Judka village in Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday, police said. The deceased, identified as Mahal Singh, was in the mining business. CCTV footage showed the two assailants entering Singh's house and opening fire at him when he was reading a newspaper, the police said. A business-related dispute with a Canada-based partner is suspected to be the cause of the murder, sources said.

Singh's partner had issued threats to him in the past, they said. Several teams have been constituted to investigate the killing, Superintendent of Police (City) Chandra Mohan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022