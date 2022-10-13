Rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone - sources
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 13-10-2022
At least three rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone as a parliament session was about to begin that was meant to elect a new president, a Reuters witness and parliament sources said.
No further details were immediately available.
