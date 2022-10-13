Man held for securing govt teacher job by providing fake certificates in UP's Ballia

A man who was working as a government school teacher for 11 years here by furnishing fake certificates was arrested, police said on Thursday.

Accused Gyan Prakash Atish had furnished educational certificates of one Jai Prakash Yadav to land a job at a primary school in Kurem area under Rasra police station limits, Circle Officer Shiv Narayan Vais said.

The action against Atish was initiated following a complaint by inspector Satya Prakash Singh of Special Task Force, Gorakhpur, he said.

''Atish was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail,'' Vais said.

