Russia's Lavrov calls U.N. resolution condemning Ukraine annexation 'anti-Russian' - TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that a United Nations resolution condemning Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories was "anti-Russian" and that it had been achieved using "diplomatic terror", TASS news agency reported.

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly condemned Russia's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine, calling on all countries not to recognize it.

