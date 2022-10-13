Workers notified of back-to-work orders at TotalEnergies depot in Northern France
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-10-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:56 IST
- Country:
- France
Five workers on strike at TotalEnergies' depot in Dunkirk, northern France, have been ordered back to work on Thursday, a local union representative said, adding the orders had been notified to workers as the country struggles with a petrol supply shortage.
The union representative also told Reuters police was present at the site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dunkirk
- France
- TotalEnergies
Advertisement