Slovak PM condemns shooting that killed two outside gay bar

Slovakia's prime minister condemned a shooting that killed two people outside a gay bar in the capital Bratislava, saying on Thursday that extremism had no place in the country. "It is unacceptable that anyone should fear for their life because of the way they live," Prime Minister Eduard Heger said in a statement. "I strongly condemn yesterday's attack in which two people died.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 15:05 IST
Eduard Heger Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Slovak Republic

Slovakia's prime minister condemned a shooting that killed two people outside a gay bar in the capital Bratislava, saying on Thursday that extremism had no place in the country. A gunman killed two people and wounded another near the Teplaren bar in the city centre late on Wednesday. Police said they found the suspected attacker dead on Thursday morning.

Officers have not released any details on the suspected motive. Slovak media reported the main suspect had posted messages with the phrases "hate crime" and "gay bar" hashtagged on Twitter. "It is unacceptable that anyone should fear for their life because of the way they live," Prime Minister Eduard Heger said in a statement.

"I strongly condemn yesterday's attack in which two people died. No form of extremism is allowed." The Duhovy PRIDE Bratislava (Rainbow PRIDE) group said it was shocked by the attack.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

