Nine rockets land around Baghdad's Green Zone - military statement

A Reuters witness and parliament sources said that they saw at least three rockets landing in the Green Zone. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 13-10-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 15:08 IST
Represenative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nine rockets landed around the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, home to government buildings and foreign missions, according to a military statement, as a parliament session was about to begin that was meant to elect a new president.

Several members of the security forces were injured in Thursday's attack, the statement added without giving further details. A Reuters witness and parliament sources said that they saw at least three rockets landing in the Green Zone.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Similar attacks took place last month as the parliament was holding a vote to confirm its speaker.

Rocket attacks on the Green Zone have happened regularly in recent years but they are normally directed at Western targets by Iran-backed militia groups.

