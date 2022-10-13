Gang duping people with FASTag wallets busted: Delhi Police

Delhi Police's Crime branch has arrested three men who are part of a gang involved in alleged mobile frauds using FASTag wallets, officials said on Thursday.

The accused would call people up on pretext of providing services like activation of 5G services, or their credit card, and would get necessary details to transfer money in their FASTag wallets, they said.

The accused were identified as Mohd Zahid, Pawan Singh, and Ravi Mittal, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that during the investigation, it was revealed that Zahid managed the fake accounts arranged by the kingpin of the gang, Pawan Singh.

The gang used FASTags wallets to receive the defrauded money. Ravi would withdraw the money from FASTag wallets at petrol and CNG pumps in Haryana and Chandigarh using card swipe machines in connivance with the pump operators.

He would then transfer the amount to each member of the group according to their share.

"Ravi used to make FASTag of IDFC bank using various vehicle numbers,'' Yadav said.

Zahid was the first one to be arrested in the case, he said.

Subsequently, Pawan and their other associate, Ravi, were also traced through technical surveillance and other information, he added.

Yadav said that the accused targeted people who were issued credit cards recently.

A man working under them used to call these customers on one pretext or the other, including activation of the credit card, increasing the limit of credit card, waiving annual charges etc.

Once they would win their confidence, they would ask these people for details like the card number and the OTP – One Time Password – and would create a FASTag, which only requires a copy of RC and the OTP for creation. The accused used to get the amount in these FASTag wallets. The accused also had a current account opened in order to receive the amount and distribute shares of different associates, police said.

Police have seized a laptop, a swipe machine, mobile phones, SIM cards, and Debit cards etc from the three men.

They have also seized a few luxury vehicles they bought with the fraud money.

