Left Menu

Hijab matter will continue to attract SC's attention: Cong

The Supreme Courts split verdict in the hijab case means the matter will continue to attract the apex courts attention, the Congress said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue to demand accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on rising economic inequality, social polarisation and political dictatorship, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 15:16 IST
Hijab matter will continue to attract SC's attention: Cong
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's split verdict in the hijab case means the matter will continue to attract the apex court's attention, the Congress said on Thursday. And the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it added, will keep demanding accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues such as economic inequality. The Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the ban on hijabs in Karnataka's educational institutions and referred the matter to the chief justice of India for constituting a larger bench.

''The Supreme Court's split verdict in the hijab case means that the matter will continue to attract that court's attention. Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue to demand accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on rising economic inequality, social polarisation and political dictatorship,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi. While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals against the March 15 verdict of the Karnataka High Court that had refused to lift the ban and held that the hijab is not part of ''essential religious practice'' in Islamic faith, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed the pleas and observed that it is ultimately a ''matter of choice''.

In view of the split verdict, the bench directed that the appeals against the high court verdict be placed before the CJI for constituting an appropriate larger bench. The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatri started on September 7 with Rahul Gandhi along with several Congress leaders walking as 'Bharat Yatris' who will complete the 3,570 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022