Russian governor says building damaged by Ukrainian shelling
A multi-storey residential building in the Russian city of Belgorod was damaged by shelling from Ukrainian armed forces, the region's governor said on Thursday. Belgorod is about 40 km (25 miles) away from the Ukrainian border.
A multi-storey residential building in the Russian city of Belgorod was damaged by shelling from Ukrainian armed forces, the region's governor said on Thursday. He said an apartment had been struck and shared a picture appearing to show rubble next to a partially collapsed portion of a building.
There has been no information about casualties or injuries, so far, he added. Belgorod is about 40 km (25 miles) away from the Ukrainian border. Reuters could not independently verify details of the incident. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
