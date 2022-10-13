Left Menu

Kerala woman accused of performing black magic held

A 41-year old woman was held on Thursday for performing sorcery and making children take part in associated rituals, police said.The action follows a video clip going viral in social media, that purportedly showed a child falling unconscious while she performed black magic.In the clip, the woman chanted mantras and danced, as part of sorcery rituals and the child was seated right in front of the woman.

Kerala woman accused of performing black magic held
In the clip, the woman chanted 'mantras' and danced, as part of sorcery rituals and the child was seated right in front of the woman. Her husband, a 39-year old man was also taken into custody by police. The couple, who hail from Malayalapuzha in Pathanamthitta district, would be taken for medical examination, police said. Health Minister Veena George said the government viewed the matter with utmost seriousness. ''Stringent action will be taken against those who use children for such activities. The society should stand united against such practices'' the minister said. She batted for increasing awareness among the people against such practices. Police sources told PTI that the clip, though appeared to be old, would be examined. The woman and her husband, who are in custody would be taken for medical examination, sources added. A senior police official told reporters here that there were serious allegations against the woman.

''A deputy superintendent-led team will probe into the matter...besides the charges of black magic practices, several nuisance complaints were also there against them,'' he said. After the human sacrifice incident at Elanthoor village here triggered shock waves, activists of outfits including the Democratic Youth Federation of India took out a protest march against her for allegedly performing black magic. Kerala police on Tuesday arrested three people for killing two women in human sacrifice.

