Turkey can help select countries for Russian grain, fertiliser exports -Erdogan

Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan's Astana on Thursday on the sidelines of a summit. "We are determined to strengthen and continue the grain exports under the Istanbul agreement and the transfer of Russian grain and fertiliser to less developed countries via Turkey," Erdogan said, referring to a U.N.-brokered export deal in July.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:22 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Ankara could work with Moscow on determining low-income countries to which Russian grains and fertilizers can be exported. Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan's Astana on Thursday on the sidelines of a summit.

"We are determined to strengthen and continue the grain exports under the Istanbul agreement and the transfer of Russian grain and fertiliser to less developed countries via Turkey," Erdogan said, referring to a U.N.-brokered export deal in July. "We may work on determining the name of countries. It is important that we focus on the poor countries rather than developed countries," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

