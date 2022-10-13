Suspended U'khand forest ranger arrested from Assam

Suspended Ranger Brij Bihari Sharma was arrested on Thursday by Uttarakhand vigilance department in connection with illegal felling of trees and constructions in Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Sharma was under suspension for his involvement in tree felling and illegal constructions in Morghatti and Pakhro forest ranges of the reserve. He was arrested by vigilance sleuths from Guwahati in Assam, SP Vigilance, Haldwani, Prahlad Narayan Meena said.

The arrest was made by a vigilance team from Haldwani, he said.

Sharma had been suspended on October 25, 2021 after his indictment in high level probes conducted into the case by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Forest Department.

