Left Menu

Suspended U'khand forest ranger arrested from Assam

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:23 IST
Suspended U'khand forest ranger arrested from Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended Ranger Brij Bihari Sharma was arrested on Thursday by Uttarakhand vigilance department in connection with illegal felling of trees and constructions in Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Sharma was under suspension for his involvement in tree felling and illegal constructions in Morghatti and Pakhro forest ranges of the reserve. He was arrested by vigilance sleuths from Guwahati in Assam, SP Vigilance, Haldwani, Prahlad Narayan Meena said.

The arrest was made by a vigilance team from Haldwani, he said.

Sharma had been suspended on October 25, 2021 after his indictment in high level probes conducted into the case by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Forest Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022