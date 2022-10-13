Left Menu

Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:23 IST
Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday.

The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have "serious injuries." Additional details, including when the officers were shot and the circumstances of the shooting, weren't immediately released.

State police said a news conference would be held as soon as possible.

"We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," state police said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022